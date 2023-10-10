Unifor and General Motors reach tentative deal to end strike

Less than 24 hours after hitting picket lines, Unifor says it has reached a tentative deal with General Motors in an agreement similar to the one it reached with Ford Motor Co. last month.

Union president Lana Payne says the terms include all of the items the company had pushed back against including pensions, retiree income supports and moving temporary workers into permanent positions.

The new tentative agreement covers almost 4,300 autoworkers at GM's Oshawa assembly plant, St. Catharines propulsion plant, and Woodstock parts distribution centre.

Unifor says strike actions that began at midnight are on hold to allow the membership to vote on the tentative agreement.

GM Canada president Marissa West says in a statement that the agreement recognizes the many contributions of team members with significant increases in wages, benefits and job security.

The company says it expects work to resume at its three facilities this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.