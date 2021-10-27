Unifor asks Stellantis to pause COVID-19 vaccine policy at Windsor Assembly Plant

Time is running out for some workers at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly lose their job.

The union representing workers at the plant says it has formally asked the company to pause the incoming mandatory vaccination policy for workers.

Unifor Local 444 says it made the request via a letter sent to Stellantis last week.

The union adds it has done everything it can to ensure the health and safety of workers at Windsor Assembly and mandating the vaccine in what Unifor calls a one-size-fits-all approach, is disappointing.

The union says it's currently in the process of filing a policy grievance on this issue.

Staff at Windsor Assembly have until Dec. 17 to get fully vaccinated or risk going on unpaid leave and possibly be terminated.

Stellantis issued a statement to CTV News:

"Stellantis takes its obligation to provide a safe working environment for its nearly 10,000 employees throughout Canada seriously. We believe the vast majority of our workforce is fully vaccinated and many more are in the process. We continue to receive support from employees for implementing this health and safety policy. Vaccines and vaccine mandates have proven to be effective and we feel this is the responsible action to take at this time to protect our employees and their families as well as those visiting our facilities."