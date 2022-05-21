Unifor employees poised to strike at Enbridge Gas
Unifor Local 999 members are inching towards a strike at midnight on May 25 as wage negotiations stall.
According to a press released issued Friday, wage negotiations with a mediator failed to produce a “satisfactory offer” from employer Enbridge Gas.
Local 999 represents more than 100 workers at the storage, transmission and operations (STO) at Enbridge Gas facilities throughout Ontario.
As wage negotiations stall, Unifor says that members are left with little choice other than to begin strike action on May 25.
"We refuse to let inflation eat into our wages," said Jeff Gray, President of Local 999. "We are ready to negotiate a resolution but it must ensure our wages are protected."
The release adds that if Enbridge Gas does not provide a fair offer, picket lines will be drawn at the Dawn Hub at 3012 Bentpath Line in Tupperville, Ont.
“A strike would impact the safe and reliable operations at the largest storage and transmission plant in Canada and potentially impact the delivery of natural gas to customers,” the release adds.
