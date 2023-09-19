Unifor, Ford Motor Company reach tentative agreement

In an eleventh hour deal, Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with the Ford Motor Company.

Representing more than 5,600 members at Ford facilities across Canada, Unifor National President Lana Payne said the deal addresses all issues raised by members.

“We believe that this tentative agreement, endorsed by the entire master bargaining committee, addresses all of the items raised by members in preparation for this round of collective bargaining,” said Payne. “We believe that this agreement will solidify the foundations on which we will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.”

The collective agreement between Unifor and the Ford Motor Company expired at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Negotiations were extended another 24 hours after receiving a “substantive offer” just minutes before the initial deadline. Bargaining continued, but Unifor warned members to “maintain strike readiness.”

According to the release, the new tentative agreement covers members of Unifor Locals 707, 200, 584, 1087, 240 and 1324 at Ford’s Oakville Assembly Plant, Annex and Essex Engine Plants in Windsor, Ont. in addition to parts distribution centres in Bramalea, Paris and Casselman in Ontario and Leduc, Alta.

“In addition to reaching a master agreement, our members at each Ford location face their own unique set of issues that needed to be resolved by our committees at the bargaining table,” added Unifor Ford Master Bargaining Chair John D’Agnolo. “This agreement makes the kind of gains our members need today and adds greater financial security for the future.”

“I want to thank our bargaining team who overcame immense and unprecedented challenges to deliver on our members’ priorities,” said Payne.

The details of the collective agreement will first be presented to Unifor members at Ford Motor Company in ratification meetings to be held in the near future, according to the union.

On Aug. 29, Unifor announced the Ford Motor Company as the union’s Detroit Three target company in its current round of negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

— With files from CTV News Windsor’s Lindsay Charlton