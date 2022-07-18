Unifor hopes to find more options for Syncreon workers
The Unifor Local 444 president is looking for other options for the 280 workers at Syncreon Automotive facing layoffs.
Dave Cassidy says the union wants to find a solution with Stellantis for the Syncreon workers to be hired at the Windsor Assembly Plant.
“We have an obligation,” says Cassidy. “I think Stellantis has an obligation for those members. I think we still have 100 members on layoff or even a little more than that. Once we get all of ours back, we need to make sure we can get people back in our facility, that we can get a home for them.”
Stellantis is moving its sequencing and metering operations done by Syncreon back to Windsor Assembly. The company confirmed the change last week, didn’t reveal when it would take place.
Cassidy says he will be having discussions with both companies, and Unifor Local 195, which represents the Syncreon workers.
With files from CTV's Sijia Liu.
-
N.B. RCMP investigate alleged child luring, child pornography incident on SnapchatThe RCMP in New Brunswick is looking to speak with anyone who interacted with a Snapchat user as part of an investigation into child pornography and child luring.
-
Extreme heat warning issued in parts of Simcoe County: SMDHUThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued an extreme heat warning in parts of the region for Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Calgary Transit offers discounted monthly passes for August, SeptemberCalgary Transit is offering discounted monthly passes for August and September.
-
Have you seen Mackenzie Russ-Morrison? Missing woman last seen in VancouverPolice are appealing for help finding a young woman who was reported missing three weeks ago, saying she was last seen on East Hastings Street in Vancouver.
-
COVID-19 viral levels remain high in Regina's wastewater: U of R study saysThe COVID-19 viral load in Regina’s wastewater has reduced slightly but remains high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina (U of R).
-
Halifax shortlists 15 names to replace Cornwallis Street, seeks public inputThe Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to vote on their top three preferred street names as it moves to rename Cornwallis Street.
-
Cyclist steals car on Gardiner Expressway from elderly woman in broad daylightA cyclist stole a car from an elderly woman while she was driving on the Gardiner Expressway Monday morning, police say.
-
Construction underway on Prince Edward Island's first electric, net-zero-ready schoolConstruction on a new net-zero-ready school in Charlottetown, P.E.I., is officially underway.
-
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.