Head of Unifor Local 444 plans to run for national president

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy plans to throw his name in the running for the union’s next national president.

With Unifor’s current national president Jerry Dias set to retire in August, Cassidy plans to officially announce his bid for the position Tuesday.

A news release from Unifor Local 444 says Dias and the National Executive Board (NEB) have already given their “golden anointing” to one of his assistants. The union says this practice often determines who the next president will be, without the need for an election.

“This time is different,” the release says. “Members want a say. The members’ voices matter and this is the members’ union. This election cannot be about anointing a chosen candidate, but electing the right candidate.”

Cassidy, who currently serves as the local president and national trades chair, has the full support of his family, local 444 officers, local 444 executive board, local 444 executive council, the Stellantis council as well as other local presidents, the release says.