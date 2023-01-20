Unifor Local 444 welcomes over 500 workers from Windsor-Essex auto parts factory

Unifor Local 444 has announced over 500 workers at a Windsor-Essex auto parts factory are joining the union.

TRQSS employees have organized to join the union.

The company manufactures seatbelts at a facility at 255 Patillo Rd. in Tecumseh.

“Since we started Unifor, this is probably the third largest organizing drive that we've had,” said Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444.

“This is a great victory for us,” Cassidy added. “We've seen the industry change in manufacturing. There's going to be more plants coming to southwestern Ontario and we're going to stay on top of that and make sure we organize those facilities as well.”

“When they came to us, some of the issues were wages obviously, and favoritism. The union, we eliminate favoritism because we have seniority rights, etc.” he said.

Unifor posted about the merger on social media on Thursday.

The post said workers at TRQSS reached out to them months ago to become unionized and join the Local 444 family.

“After solid organizing drives, the workers have spoken and voted yes to unionize,” said the post. “With just under 600 members, this organizing drive is one of the top 3 biggest drives since the formation of Unifor.”

The union said it is anxious to get a collective agreement that reflects the worth of the members.

— With files from CTV News Windsor's Sijia Liu