Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike

Unifor said on Monday it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike action.

A Unifor spokesperson said in an email a "tentative agreement has been reached with Stellantis ending strike action at all Unifor facilities."

"I am proud of our members at every Stellantis facility for their quick and decisive action during this brief and effective strike action," Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a press release. "This agreement will considerably improve the living standards of every Unifor member at Stellantis."

The tentative agreement with Stellantis follows similar deals with General Motors and Ford Motor Co.

The new Stellantis agreement will include a wage increase of nearly 20 per cent for production, 25 per cent for skilled trades and a general yearly wage increase. The union also negotiated for a cost of living allowance, improved pension plans and added paid holidays, among other items.

"Our members and our bargaining team stood firm in our resolve to reach a strong agreement that follows the union’s core economic pattern and all of the issues specific to our individual Stellantis facilities," Unifor Stellantis Master Bargaining Chair James Stewart said in a press release. "The agreement puts in place all the elements of our pattern agreement, the protections autoworkers need throughout the EV transition, and next-generation products our members will build for years to come."

On Sunday the two sides failed to reach a negotiation, leading to a brief strike.

Unifor said more than 8,000 workers had walked off the job at Stellantis facilities in Canada after negotiations failed, in a statement published by The Canadian Press.

Stellantis and Unifor continued to negotiate throughout the night on Sunday before reaching a "tentative agreement" on Monday.

Negotiations with Stellantis' U.S. counterparts ended on Saturday with a deal averting strike action.

Stellantis has one of the largest workforce and operational footprints in Canada, the Unifor press release said.

With files from The Canadian Press