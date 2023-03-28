Unifor reports some progress in Windsor Salt negotiations

Negotiations at Windsor Salt are set to resume again next week.

About 250 employees walked off the job Feb. 17, over job security and the contracting out of jobs.

Unifor says Local 1959, which represents workers at the mine and the evaporation processing fields and Local 240, which represents office workers will meet again with the employer for four days of talks starting next Monday.

The two sides met last week over two days. The union is reporting some progress, but concerns remain.