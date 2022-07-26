Unilever ups sales guidance after price hikes help it beat forecast
Unilever Plc raised its full-year sales guidance after beating first-half underlying sales forecasts as the maker of Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes hiked prices to counter soaring costs, lifting its shares on Tuesday.
