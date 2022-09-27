'Unintentional error': City of Regina apologizes after flags honouring residential school survivors hung upside down
The City of Regina issued an apology on Tuesday after flags raised to honour residential school survivors were hung upside down.
The “Survivors’ Flags” were raised along the Albert Street Bridge in honour of the upcoming National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
“It was brought to our attention that several of the Survivors' Flags recently raised on the Albert St. bridge were upside down,” the city said in a statement.
“This was an unintentional error, and we have corrected it.”
The city said it will take more care in the future to ensure flags are raised correctly.
“The City of Regina understands it is deeply disrespectful to fly inverted flags and sincerely apologizes to all those who have been offended,” the city said.
The Survivors’ Flag is an “expression of remembrance, meant to honour residential school Survivors and all the lives and communities impacted by the residential school system in Canada,” according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.
The elements on the flags were selected by residential school survivors from across the country.
-
Treaty Day celebrations scheduled for Halifax postponed due to FionaHalifax's Treaty Day celebration scheduled for Oct. 3 will be postponed due to continuing impacts of post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Meet the candidates running for mayor in StratfordOntario voters are heading to the polls on Oct. 24 to choose who they want to represent them at the municipal level of government.
-
Portage Place mall, parades and green energy the focus on the campaign trailA trio of mayoral candidates shared their plans for the city if they are elected mayor.
-
VPD looking for suspect who allegedly used racial slur while attacking strangerA young Asian woman was hit in the back of the head with a pole while walking in downtown Vancouver Tuesday, according to police, who say the stranger who did it used a racial slur and then fled the area while "making offensive comments."
-
Family of 10 calls Windsor home after fleeing AfghanistanThough they’ve only called Windsor home for a matter of months, the Frotan family is happy to do so after fleeing Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover.
-
Prosecutor suggests testimony of teen suspect in hit-and-run cop death unbelievableAn Alberta prosecutor has suggested a Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a police officer had no reason to believe he was in danger.
-
Calgary doctor files human rights complaint over changes to mask rules on airplanesA family doctor in Calgary has filed a human rights complaint over Ottawa's decision to no longer require masks on airplanes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
-
Edmonton Elks look for their first home victory since 2019Home field has been anything but an advantage for the Edmonton Elks.
-
Cryptocurrency scams defrauded Edmontonians more than $5M over 2 years: policeMore than $5.6 million has been stolen in Edmonton through scams referencing cryptocurrency, police say.