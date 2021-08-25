Union accuses Alberta Health Services of denying staff new statutory holiday

The union that represents Alberta Health Services workers as well as many other provincial employees says it is filing grievances over the agency's decision to ignore the new statutory holiday, meant to honour the victims and survivors of Canada's residential school system.

The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, announced earlier this year by the federal government, is set to take place on Sept. 30.

While many employers already have agreements to recognize newly created holidays, the Alberta Union of Public Employees (AUPE) says a number of organizations, including AHS, are not planning to observe it.

"To stick their noses up at the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a new level of heartless disrespect," said Bobby-Joe Borodey, AUPE vice-president and chair of the union's Human Rights Committee in a release.

"How dare they refuse to acknowledge a day to reflect on such a serious issue."

The union says AHS as well as Covenant Health, Points West Living and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) have all refused to recognize the holiday for their employees.

ENSURING THE TRAGEDY IS 'NEVER FORGOTTEN'

Bill C-5 was passed unanimously in the Senate in early June, leading the creation of the annual holiday that would take place each Sept. 30.

So far, the holiday will only affect federally regulated industries and allows all workers in the federal public service to take part.

"Like all Canadians, this day provides an opportunity for each public servant to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. This may present itself as a day of quiet reflection or participation in a community event," the federal government wrote on its website.

"The Government of Canada is committed to reconciliation and ensuring that the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools is never forgotten."

The AUPE says the Alberta Treasury Branch (ATB) is one of a few employers to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a paid holiday.

It added the Alberta government has not yet made a final decision on whether to honour the holiday for its own staff.

CTV News has reached out to AHS and the province for comment.