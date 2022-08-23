Union, Algoma Steel reach tentative agreement

A memorandum of agreement has been reached in contract talks between Algoma Steel and Steelworkers Local 2251, the union announced Tuesday afternoon.

"An information meeting for the purpose of presenting the Memorandum to the Members is scheduled for Aug. 25," the union said in a post on its website.

Three meetings will be held at the Quattro Hotel and Conference Centre at 9:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

"The memorandum is being unanimously recommended by the negotiating committee," the union said.

"All members are urged to attend."

Mike Da Prat, president of Local 225, said in a statement that this was good news.

“We are pleased to inform our membership that we have been able to negotiate a fair agreement with Algoma Steel," Da Prat said.

"We believe that this agreement will serve our needs for the next five years. The negotiating committee wishes to thank its members for their continued support throughout the process.”

Algoma CEO Michael Garcia also welcomed the agreement.

"This agreement avoids disruption to our operations and directs our attention to continuing the exciting momentum we have generated together on course to becoming a leading provider of green steel in North America,” Garcia said in a statement.

Under union bylaws, members have 48 hours to study the settlement before a vote. Early voting on the tentative contract will take place Aug. 25.

Regular voting will be on Aug. 29 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The vote will be at 550 Queen St. West.