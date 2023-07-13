Union and employers consider mediator's deal that would end B.C. port strike
Both sides in the ongoing British Columbia port strike will have to decide today whether to accept terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that would end the 13-day-old industrial action.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the B.C. Maritime Employers Association were given 24 hours to review the recommendations ordered by federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan, and decide if the deal is acceptable.
About 7,400 workers have been on strike since July 1, halting shipments in and out of about 30 ports in B.C., including Canada's largest, the Port of Vancouver.
The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade says there are 63,000 shipping containers stuck on vessels waiting at B.C. ports to be unloaded, and that number may balloon to 245,000 if the strike persists to the end of July.
O'Regan has said the gap between the union and the employers' association is “not sufficient to justify a continued work stoppage.”
Western premiers who were at a meeting of provincial and territorial leaders in Winnipeg this week were unanimous that the dispute needs to be resolved.
-
Province shifts Hwy. 11 passing lane project into high gearThe Ontario government is moving ahead with a new passing lane pilot project on Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.
-
First EV charging stations installed at Windsor police headquartersTaking a step toward electrification, the Windsor police service unveiled their first Electric Vehicle chargers at their headquarters on Friday.
-
Woman killed in two-vehicle collision near MoosominRCMP say a woman from Moosomin is dead after her car and a semi collided on Highway 1 early Friday morning.
-
Kingston, Ont. man accused of luring teen girlPolice in Kingston, Ont. say a 29-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly arranging to meet a 14-year-old girl for sexual-related purposes though a social media app.
-
One man arrested after gunshots fired at New Brunswick RCMP officerThe RCMP say one person has been arrested after shots were fired at an officer early this morning in western New Brunswick.
-
21-year-old charged in connection to 3 suspicious fires in Mount ForestWellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual in relation to several suspicious fires in Mount Forest in June.
-
Mining company searching for new deposits near Flin FlonA Canadian mining company is searching for new ore deposits near Flin Flon, Man. more than a year after shuttering its long-running mining operation in the northern Manitoba community.
-
Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern ManitobaA storm on Thursday brought a probable tornado and golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba.
-
Friend of hit and run crash was in shockJack Helsdon told a London, Ont. jury how he tried to help his friend Tristan Roby on the night he was struck by a car while cycling along Exeter Road in July of 2019.