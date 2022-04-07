Union Bay Seafood brand Pacific oysters recalled due to norovirus risk
A recall has been issued for Union Bay Seafood Ltd. brand Pacific oysters due to a possible norovirus contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Chef Creek Xs and Royal Miyagi xsm Pacific oysters originated in British Columbia and have a harvest date of Mar. 17.
The CFIA says they were sold in B.C., and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories as well.
They should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.
The CFIA says there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the oysters.
It notes that people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps within 24 to 48 hours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.
-
LaSalle man reunites with Windsor streetcar that nearly killed himNinety-one-year-old Gerry Meloche took a special tour Thursday of the newly restored Windsor streetcar that almost claimed his life 90 years ago.
-
Housing market a key component of federal budgetSoaring housing prices, rising interest rates and limited supply is making it a challenge for the average Ottawa resident to get into the housing market.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant believed to be in Victoria: VicPDVictoria police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a wanted man who may be in the city.
-
Skier died in incident at Whistler Blackcomb, resort confirmsA man in his 30s died in an incident on Whistler Mountain this week, a spokesperson for the ski resort confirmed to CTV News.
-
Sask. high school students tackle Ukraine-Russia war at model UN debateHigh school students debated topics including the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations Youth Delegate General Assembly in Prince Albert on Wednesday.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses injunction on Alberta rules on drug-use sitesA last-ditch legal effort to temporarily bar supervised drug-use sites in Alberta from requiring clients to show personal identification has met a dead end in Canada's top court.
-
This 8-year-old Edmonton violin prodigy is already performing overseasAn Edmonton boy with fast fingers and a great ear for music is quickly becoming an internationally-recognized musical prodigy.
-
Man killed in Vancouver Island helicopter crash remembered as skilled pilot, community volunteerA Port Alberni, B.C., helicopter pilot known within the logging industry as "the Island Star" is being remembered Thursday after the chopper he was piloting crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island.
-
UVic receives $1.2M in B.C. funding for housing and dining projectBritish Columbia is helping build four housing and infrastructure projects using mass timber, including a new building at the University of Victoria.