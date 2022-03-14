Union calls on elected officials to prevent Vancouver Island librarians from escalating job action

Librarians employed by Vancouver Island Regional Library were officially in a legal strike position as of late last week and their union continued to call on elected officials to prevent escalating job action.

VIRL's board of trustees is made up of elected representatives from 28 member municipalities and 10 regional districts, including Regional District of Nanaimo's Electoral Area B director, Vanessa Craig, and City of Nanaimo councillor, Erin Hemmens. Both sit on the executive committee.

While the board of trustees and members of the executive committee are not at the bargaining table, the board is responsible for appointing a library director and financial accountability.

BCGEU, the union for 48 librarians who work at 20 of VIRL's 39 branches - 95 per cent of whom voted in favour of job action - called on trustees to prevent job action from escalating.

“They've hired the people sitting at the bargaining table on their behalf,” Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president, said. “They do have a responsibility to their constituents and their constituents include our members.”

On Feb. 28, the “executive committee provided guidance to management on a renewed bargaining mandate,” according to a VIRL press release. The following day VIRL presented a new proposal to BCGEU, but it was unsatisfactory, Smith said.

Still at issue for the union were wages not keeping up with inflation and occupational health and safety matters.

“It's always been a big issue to have a safe and healthy workplace,” Smith said, adding this, including psychological health, has become an increasing concern for librarians during the pandemic who had to handle “bad behaviour” from patrons related to public health measures such as mandatory masks.

“These workers have experienced increased workload, obviously safety concerns being frontline service providers and they've learned their worth.”

While the board has a Respectful Workplace Policy that states VIRL “commits to providing a work environment that is free from bullying, harassment and discrimination,” Smith said a policy is not the same as language enshrined in a collective agreement.

“Policies can be changed at any time,” Smith said. “The other thing is if they are not being followed, what's the enforcement mechanism? When something is in a collective agreement there is an enforcement mechanism through a grievance process - there's an accountability measure.”

A request for comment from the executive committee had not been returned as of this writing.