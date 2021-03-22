The union that represents employees at the Pine Lodge Treatment Centre is calling on the Government of Saskatchewan to help secure a home for the centre.

Three councillors in the Resort Village of Fort San voted to block the treatment centre from coming to the community last week. The vote also prevented other addictions treatment centres like it from leasing the land of the former Prairie Christian Training Centre in Fort San. Pine Lodge has been looking for a temporary new home after a fire affected its ability to use its Indian Head location.

In a news release, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) accuses Premier Scott Moe and the Sask. Party government of negligence in its “lack of response to the overdoses crisis.”

CTV News has reached out to the Saskatchewan government for its response to these allegations.

CUPE said its members will be reaching out to community partners on the front lines of the overdose crisis, and encouraging them to “confronting the Moe government over its lack of response to the overdose crisis.”

“People are dying. People who are waiting for help are relapsing,” Judy Henley, president of CUPE Saskatchewan, said. “The province needs to immediately step in and find a new home for Pine Lodge, while at the same time boost long-term funding for addictions treatment in Saskatchewan. Those waiting for treatment can’t wait any longer.”

The news release said overdose deaths in the province are the direct result of negligence by the provincial government.

More to come….