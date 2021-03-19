The union responsible for workers at the Sheraton Ottawa Hotel says the hotel will begin laying off up to 70 people in the coming week.

In a statement, UNITE HERE Local 261 claims the hotel plans to terminate all laid-off workers.

The union says the workers have been furloughed since last year, but have been seeking a recall agreement since October of 2020.

Joel Harden, NDP MPP for Ottawa Centre responded to the claims urging the hotel to extend the worker’s rights.

I'm outraged that the Sheraton Hotel Ottawa, owned by a multinational investment holding company, is terminating 75 of its workers, 25% of whom have over two decades of seniority.



I've written @sheratonhotels urging them to extend their workers' recall rights. pic.twitter.com/BmxoQ0ZprB

The union claims that some of the workers affected by the layoffs have decades of experience on the job.

Late Friday, CTV News reached out to Marriott Hotels, the parent company of Sheraton Ottawa Hotel for comment. We are awaiting a reply.