Union for SkyTrain workers reaches tentative 5-year deal with BC Rapid Transit

The union for more than 1,000 employees of Metro Vancouver's SkyTrain service says it has reached a tentative five-year deal with the BC Rapid Transit Co.

CUPE 7000 says the new deal was reached after 10 days of negotiations, and includes future wage increases and improved benefits over the last contract.

CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo says he was pleased by the bargaining process and the new deal reflects the membership's priorities regarding benefits and “workplace issues.”

The union says the deal was reached Thursday and it plans to hold a vote to ratify the new contract at the end of July.

CUPE 7000 represents workers on the SkyTrain's Millennium and Expo lines, as well as the Southern Railway of BC.

Its members include SkyTrain attendants and maintenance and operations employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.