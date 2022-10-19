Union for some Metrolinx workers votes in favour of Oct. 31 strike deadline
The union representing Metrolinx's GO Transit bus drivers and other workers says its members have voted in favour of an Oct. 31 strike deadline if a deal isn't reached with their employer.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says its 2,200 members have voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike at the end of the month “if necessary.”
ATU Local 1587 represents all GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers and office professionals.
President Rob Cormier says the union's key issues include job security and job safety relating to hiring contract workers from outside companies.
It says negotiations with Metrolinx began in April and members have been working without a contract since June 1.
Metrolinx was not immediately available for comment, however the company posted on its GO Transit Twitter that it continues to negotiate with the union and remains hopeful an agreement will be reached.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.
-
OPP seize $4 million in cannabis plants after community complaintsThree people have been arrested after police in Norfolk County seized approximately $4 million in illegal cannabis plants on Wednesday.
-
Crash slows traffic on Highway 55 near Lac La BicheA crash has traffic being redirected on Highway 55 south of Lac La Biche Wednesday afternoon.
-
Severed pig's head left in rainbow crosswalk a possible hate crime: RCMPPolice are investigating after the severed head of a pig was left on a rainbow Pride crosswalk at Graminia School in Parkland County.
-
'Lifeblood of the community': Wolfe Island ferry staffing shortages affecting islandersLabour shortages are affecting services across the board, and now they’ve hit an essential service in Kingston, the Wolfe Island Ferry.
-
Canadian environmental group hoping to work with businesses to reduce plastics in food industryCanadian organization Ocean Wise has launched a new initiative to help remove what it calls unnecessary plastics in the food and beverage industry.
-
Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal electionsDave Meslin is a serial ideas guy.
-
-
Manitoba First Nation calling for a stronger role in water governanceOne Manitoba First Nation is taking steps to protect its traditional lands and calling for a stronger role for First Nations when it comes to water governance.
-
Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incidentPolice are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.