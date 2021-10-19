Union for U of M faculty votes to authorize a strike

Members of the union representing more than 1,200 staff at the University of Manitoba have voted to authorize a strike. However, it does not mean a strike will be called.

In a Tuesday morning news release, the University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) said 85 per cent of its voting members approved a call to strike.

The union noted that it is asking for improvements that will help with staff recruitment and retention.

“Today’s results demonstrate that UMFA members will no longer accept being undervalued by their employer,” said Orvie Dingwall, UMFA president, in the news release.

“Professors, instructors, and librarians at Manitoba’s largest university deserve competitive compensation on par with their colleagues across the country.”

According to the UMFA, the university’s administration has imposed government-mandated wage freezes and below-inflation increases, which has contributed to staff leaving the university and job candidates rejecting offers.

The union added that this has also kept the school in the second lowest ranking in terms of average compensation for faculty among the country’s 15 research-based universities.

Dingwall said the vote does not mean a strike will be called, but makes it clear that negotiations cannot continue until the school’s administration pushes back against the government.

“It seems this administration is unwilling to recognize the contributions of our members to the future of Manitoba,” Dingwall said.

“We call on the administration to protect the autonomy of the university and provide stability for students.”

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the U of M for comment.