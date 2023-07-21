B.C. port workers expected to vote on tentative deal next week, employer says

The labour dispute between B.C. port workers and their employer could soon be over, with union members expected to vote on a tentative deal next week.

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association said it has learned the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada Local 502's caucus has approved the agreement submitted last week by a federal mediator.

"The tentative deal will be sent for a ratification vote by the ILWU voting membership, expected late next week, with results anticipated shortly thereafter," the BCMEA wrote in an update on negotiations.

The employer described the agreement as "fair and equitable," and said it is hopeful the terms will be supported by union members.

The mediator's agreement, delivered last week with a 24-hour acceptance deadline, was initially approved by negotiators for both sides, ending a 13-day strike.

But the ILWU caucus subsequently rejected the terms without sending the deal to members for a vote.

Port workers returned to the picket lines on Tuesday, but the Canada Industrial Relations Board deemed the renewed job action illegal because the union hadn't issued another 72-hour notice.

The ILWU then filed a strike notice on Wednesday, only to rescind it hours later.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with an incident response group the same day to discuss a path forward—something that’s only done under extreme circumstances.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimates the dispute has disrupted more than $10.7 billion in trade.

“We want to see a resolution because at the end of the day, it's not just Vancouver’s port, it's Canada's port. There's so much economic activity that goes through there. And every minute it's not operational really hurts the entire country,” said Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver.

Businesses across the continent are watching closely as supply chains are strained.

“Considering that this has been a nearly three week ordeal that has really provided a lot of uncertainty for Canada, and of course, Canada's economic reputation. Perhaps it is time the federal government looks at essential service legislation for port workers so that this does not happen again,” said Annie Dormuth, of the Canadian Federation Of Independent Business.