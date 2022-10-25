Union members vote in favour of deal with City of Winnipeg

The union representing thousands of municipal workers says its members have voted in favour of a deal with the City of Winnipeg.

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 500 said in a release Monday evening, 75 per cent of its members voted to accept a new four-year agreement with the city.

This comes after negotiations came close to a strike in October. A tentative agreement between the city and the union was reached on October 11 – one day before the strike was set to begin.

CUPE said the agreement includes wage increases in each year of the contract including retroactive pay, a signing bonus, increases to shift premiums, and tool and boot allowance. It said it also includes $1.4 million in special wage adjustments for selected classifications.

"This agreement would not have been possible without the strong mandate from our members and their ongoing support," CUPE 500 President Gord Delbridge said in a news release.

The union said the new agreement now needs to be ratified by city council.

In a statement to CTV News, the city said its public Service will be putting together an administrative report outlining the details of the agreement.

It said the memorandum of agreement will be considered at an Executive Policy Committee meeting in December. The agreement will also need to be approved by city council.