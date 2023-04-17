Union providing members with naloxone kits to help prevent OD deaths.

VICTORIA – As the toxic drug overdose crisis continues to plague the construction industry, the Carpenters Union is stepping up to keep its members from dying.

The Carpenters Regional Council is providing its members with naloxone kits and the training needed to use them at its Quadra Street office in Victoria. The hope is that by removing the barriers and stigma associated with drug use by making the potentially life saving kits available, fewer people will be lost toxic drugs.

“As soon as they come through (our office) we take some time educate our members on how they can use the resources to potentially save lives,” said Carpenters Union Regional Council Representative Michael Motiuk. “We are the first craft union in B.C. to do this and that’s because we care about our community.”

According to Motiuk more than 50 per cent of toxic opioid deaths are people who worked in the construction industry. He says that since the program started on March 8, 2023, more than 20 naloxone kits have been handed out at the Victoria office.

“This program started as a way to combat the opioid crisis,” said Motiuk. “We’re looking to save lives in our craft and in our trade.”

Motuk says since the naloxone kit program began, the feedback from the Carpenters Union members has been positive. He says that one in four of its members have been touched by someone who has died as a result of toxic street drugs.

He says if members come in to the office to check on a job placement or apprenticeship, union leadership will offer them a kit with the hope of normalizing the conversation about drug use.

“In my 18 years in the carpenter trade, I’ve seen two people who were close to me, coworkers and friends that passed away due to overdose,” said Motiuk. “Since I’ve become a rep I’ve seen about 15 members here that have been affected and its so overwhelming right now.”

Since the toxic overdose crisis was declared a provincial health emergency, more than 11,000 British Columbians have lost their lives to toxic drugs.

“They can be your brothers or friends at home and when we stand together, we have to start somewhere to stop something this big,” he added.

Naloxone kits and training are available at the Carpenters Regional office at 2750 Quadra Street Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.