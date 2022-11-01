Union rally in North Bay opposes back-to-work legislation for education workers

More than 30 union members, education workers and supporters rallied in North Bay on Tuesday afternoon outside Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli's office.

Despite back-to-work legislation from the provincial government, members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) still plan job action.

CUPE’s planned province-wide strike will potentially close schools, with more than 50,000 education workers ready to walk off the job.

Those who rallied in North Bay said they are willing to go all the way.

"I'll go to jail if I have to,” said custodian Michel Gagnon.

“I can't afford to buy food anymore. If I go to jail, I'll be in jail for Christmas. Send my gifts to the North Bay Jail. I get free room and board there."

Henri Giroux of the North Bay and District Labour Council said the government should negotiate in good faith with workers who haven’t had a real wage increase in a decade.

"What we're saying to Fedeli here is let's sit down at the table and negotiate a deal,” Giroux said.

“Let's not impose something that we're not going to accept."

Gagnon said if schools stay open Friday, without custodians and other education workers, the classroom will not be safe for students.