Union, region continuing negotiations Friday as GRT strike enters fifth day
Negotiations between Unifor Local 4304 and the Region on Waterloo are underway on Friday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) strike continues into its fifth day.
The union confirmed with CTV News Kitchener that negotiations, which began Thursday, are ongoing on Friday.
The region and union resumed negotiations on Thursday with the two parties holding their first talks since a tentative agreement was reached last Saturday. That agreement was rejected by members late Sunday.
The strike began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.
The union says it is seeking better wages and scheduling provisions.
Unifor Local 4304 represents more than 650 transit operators and nearly 90 skilled trades and support workers.
The Region of Waterloo said in a news release on Friday it will continue negotiations this weekend in an effort to reach an agreement and restore transit services.
"The Region remains committed to reaching an agreement that is competitive for GRT employees and is affordable for residents," the region said. "We appreciate that customers rely on transit and we will continue to update customers and residents with information as soon as it becomes available."
