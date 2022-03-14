Union representing college faculty across Ontario sets March 18 strike deadline

In an email to members Monday, the union representing college faculty in Ontario announced a March 18 strike deadline after three months of talks failed to produce an agreement.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union represents more than 16,000 faculty in the province.

The union's bargaining team said the decision to set a strike deadline wasn't taken lightly.

"Three months after commencing work-to-rule action, we are setting a strike deadline in an effort to compel the college employer council (CEC) and the college presidents to do either of the two things they have refused to do since bargaining began," the email said.

The union wants their priority issues addressed or to have the outstanding matters referred to binding arbitration.

"If neither of these things happen, the 16,000 CAAT-A faculty will stop all work and commence picketing, on Friday, March 18," the email said.

The union accused management of refusing "to negotiate."

"Despite our two provincial votes that rejected their offer and a work-to-rule campaign, the CEC and presidents continue to say that they will not negotiate," the email said.

"And worse, the chances are very good that they will escalate negative actions against faculty."

The email said a strike deadline had to be set now before students receive their grades for the year.

"Once the grades are submitted, we lose bargaining leverage," the email said.

"Our deadline also prevents the presidents from disciplining faculty for work-to-rule, and prevents the colleges from imposing worse terms and conditions at a time when strike action would be considerably less effective."

Setting the strike date also keeps the issue in front of the Ontario legislature as the province heads into a June election,

"This is our only window for resolution," the email said. "Once the government dissolves, there will be almost no opportunity to place pressure on the CEC to resolve the dispute."