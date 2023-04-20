Union representing DynaLife lab workers says job action could be on the horizon

Waits for blood work in many parts of Alberta may get even longer, as private lab company DynaLife continues to struggle after taking over from the public sector.

Although DynaLife and Alberta Health Services (AHS) have announced plans to add appointment capacity to reduce wait times, the union representing lab workers says if a deal can't be reached, there could be job action.

Karen Robinson says booking her blood test has been a pain.

First, there were five weeks between her lab requisition and booking an online appointment with DynaLife.

Each time she walked in, she faced long lines.

"There were like 100 people. People spilling out the door and I went in the door and every spot was taken," Robinson said.

She eventually booked online.

Her test is not until June 6.

"It's absolutely insane because you need to get in and get that done if you've got some kind of a health issue," Robinson said.

The union that represents lab workers says they are overworked and understaffed.

Wage negotiations are underway and changes are being demanded.

"We don't have a deal. I can tell you that right now. So there's work to be done and what we need is DynaLife to get back to that table," said Mike Parker, Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) president.

Parker says if further conversations and mediation fail, lab technicians could walk off the job.

"They're having to work extra hours. This employer has said, 'We're going to add more appointments, more buildings, more dates. (They don't) have more people," Parker said.

Health-care advocates say public lab workers are bailing out the private company, which took over late last year.

"We should have improved our public labs. Instead, we split the system in two and we're seeing those private labs unable to deliver the services that Albertans need," said Chris Galloway with Friends of Medicare.

Patients at Glenbrook have mixed reactions to the improvements made so far.

"It was busy. Very busy," one patient said.

"Instead of waiting in the facility, I was able to go to my car. They just gave me a text when I was available to come in, so that was very nice," another said.

"Before, it was crazy because we would have to spend two hours inside doing nothing, just waiting," said another.

How soon we might expect job action at DynaLife is unclear.

Negotiations between DynaLife and the HSAA have been ongoing for a year.

The union president said the next steps include an essential service agreement process, which is preparation for formal mediation.

If that fails, then there could be a strike or a lockout.