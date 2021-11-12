Union representing federal correctional workers wants inmate vaccine info available to staff

The union representing federal correction workers believes a new federal vaccine mandate should apply to inmates as well.

All federal workers, including correctional workers, are required to be vaccinated or show proof of an exemption by Monday.

However, the inmates in correctional facilities don't have to disclose if they have been vaccinated or not.

The Union of Safety and Justice Employees feels correctional staff should know who has been vaccinated.

"Everybody wants to be safe, but (the federal government) seems to be putting us in a precarious place where we have to be vaccinated, we have to show proof of vaccination," said Frank Janz, the vice president of the Manitoba chapter of the union. "But the inmates, who may be vaccinated, aren't held to that same standard and it seems a little hypocritical."

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said out of all inmates across the country, 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Janz said there are concerns among workers that they could be exposed to an inmate who isn't vaccinated and he feels their concerns aren't being taken seriously.

"Working in a federal correction institution is a dangerous place. It's a danger by its very nature. I'm not sure why we have to multiply it by this, something so simple, a very easy solution. But yet, we're met with a very firm no, we're not going to do and it is disappointing."

A spokesperson for the CSC said inmates must consent to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but they continue to engage with inmates so they can make informed decisions.

They added that vaccines continue to be offered to inmates who are admitted to a CSC institution.