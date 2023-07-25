Union representing MBLL employees agree to have conciliator for contract negotiations
Next steps are being taken in contract talks between Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and the union that represents more than 1,400 employees at Liquor Marts and the liquor distribution centre.
The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) confirmed Tuesday evening that it has agreed to have a conciliator appointed to help with the matter.
This is something MBLL had requested from the union, but was previously denied.
Employees have been without a contract since March of 2022 and have been calling for a higher wage increase as part of a new contract.
Despite this agreement, the MGEU said strike action will still go forward, as Liquor Mart employees will walk off the job on Wednesday and Thursday, while employees at the liquor distribution centre were picketing Tuesday and will continue for the next two days.
Employees also walked off the job last week for one day, which left only a handful of Liquor Marts open in Winnipeg and Brandon.
