Union representing Ornge paramedics to reveal results of strike vote

The union that represents air ambulance paramedics in Ontario is set to announce the results of a strike vote today.

Paramedics who work for Ornge have been without a contract since July 31.

Union members voted on whether or not to strike on Friday.

If they do choose to strike, they would first have to give notice.

Unifor says its bargaining committee is seeking an exemption to Ontario's law capping salaries for public employees.

Bill 124 came into effect in 2019.

Ornge says union members rejected a recent tentative agreement that complied with Bill 124.

A spokesman for the medical transportation service says he believes both parties will be able to come to an agreement.

Spokespeople for the provincial government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021.