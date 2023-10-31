Union representing striking MPI workers reaches tentative agreement, vote being held Wednesday

The MPI strike could soon be over.

Tuesday evening, the union representing MPI employees said a tentative agreement has been reached and the offer will be presented to its members.

"We are pleased that our bargaining committee and MPI were able to reach an agreement that will help all members catch up and keep up with the rising cost of living," said Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) President Kyle Ross, in a news release.

“This is an agreement that we are proud to recommend to our members.”

The tentative deal would see wages increase by 13 per cent over four years.

There will also be a lump sum one-time signing bonus of $1,800 for all full-time employees and that number will be pro-rated for part-time workers.

"This agreement recognizes the hard work and excellent service that our members provide to Manitobans."

The news comes after employees – who have been striking since Aug. 28 – voted against an offer on Monday.

MGEU said the offer will be presented to members Wednesday and they will be able to vote on it between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.