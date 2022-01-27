Union says Nova Scotia teachers feeling strain of staff shortages caused by COVID-19

The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says his membership is feeling the strain of staff shortages in schools nearly two weeks after students returned to in-person learning.

Paul Wozney says that while no schools have been forced to close because of COVID-19, that doesn't mean there aren't significant teacher shortages and that learning isn't being affected.

Premier Tim Houston said Wednesday that about 11 per cent of teachers and staff were reported absent earlier this week and that student attendance was hovering around 85 per cent, when it's normally as high as 92 per cent.

Houston said that although the system is stressed, the situation is "manageable."

But Wozney says the student absentee problem is particularly acute in Cape Breton around the Sydney area, where teachers are reporting attendance of 50 per cent or lower.

He says current staff shortages could also be compounded over time as remaining teachers and other staff are asked to cover off for colleagues who are absent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022