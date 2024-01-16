Transit Windsor strike action on pause: union

Transit Windsor buses continue to run as usual while officials with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 and the City of Windsor continue to negotiate a new contract.

“Our members are our priority and the traveling public are a priority,” said ATU International vice president, Manny Sforza, at a news conference held outside the Windsor International Transit Terminal Tuesday.

Union officials confirm the special events buses will continue to run on Sunday when the Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

“We don't want to want to inconvenience the public, but again, our priority is to get a fair deal for our members,” said Sforza. “We continue to evaluate our strike position, hour by hour, day by day.

One of the key stumbling blocks in negotiations, according to the union, is federal sick days.

The federal government is mandating workers get 10 paid sick days.

ATU officials tell CTV News that will cost the City of Windsor an additional $1.7 million.

“It is the city’s position and Transit Windsor’s position that our members should be paying for these sick days out of the wage package we are bargaining at the table,” said Sforza. “Our members are angry. They're frustrated and they want to be recognized for the work they do.”

The Union is now threatening to file a complaint with the federal labour relations board.

City of Windsor Engineer, Mark Winterton, would not comment on any specific issue but that he is ‘looking to get back to negotiating’.

Talks are scheduled to continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

If the union decide to strike they will issue a 72-hour notice but they remain optimist going into this weekend.

“Let's work together. Let's get a fair deal,” said Sforza.

Special events bus running for Lions game

City officials confirm the special events bus will be running this weekend for the Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 21, and registration is open.

The Detroit Windsor Tunnel was cancelled last weekend due to a 72-hour strike notice issued by

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616, but with the notice rescinded and talks ongoing, regular transit service continues in all facets, including the special events bus.

Important Information:

Seating capacity is limited, and passengers will not be accepted without a reservation.

The fare is $20 per person for a round-trip ticket.

Your special event ticket is only valid on the special event bus. Special event tickets are not valid on the regular tunnel bus.

After you have successfully paid, you will receive a confirmation email containing a QR code to check in on the day of the event.

Tickets cannot be picked up until 24 hours prior to the event.

Please arrive at Windsor International Transit Terminal, 300 Chatham Street West, thirty (30) minutes before your reserved time.

Proceed to a customer service clerk and present your QR code. You'll be given a pass to use on the bus for boarding in Windsor and when returning from Detroit. One ticket is issued per person.

Special event boarding is on the east side of the terminal.

In-person walk-ups will be accepted if there are seats remaining on the bus.

Returning from Detroit:

Return trip times are dependent on the conclusion of the event.

The last bus will leave no later than thirty (30) minutes following the conclusion of the special event.