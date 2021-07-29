Union says Windsor Assembly Plant faces more shutdowns in August

Unifor Local 444 says Stellantis has just informed the union that the Windsor Assembly Plant will be shut down more in August.

According to a social media post from the union, employees will be:

Working the week of: Aug. 2

Down the week of: Aug 9.

Shut down weeks: Aug. 16, Aug. 23

The plant faced a number of shutdowns since March due to a semiconductor shortage.

Workers were back on the job on July 5 for one week before another closure until the end of July.

