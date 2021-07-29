iHeartRadio

Union says Windsor Assembly Plant faces more shutdowns in August

Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 30, 2015. (Christie Bezaire/ CTV Windsor)

Unifor Local 444 says Stellantis has just informed the union that the Windsor Assembly Plant will be shut down more in August.

According to a social media post from the union, employees will be:

  • Working the week of: Aug. 2
  • Down the week of: Aug 9.
  • Shut down weeks: Aug. 16, Aug. 23

The plant faced a number of shutdowns since March due to a semiconductor shortage.

Workers were back on the job on July 5 for one week before another closure until the end of July.

— Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) July 29, 2021
