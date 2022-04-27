Union station strike continues to disrupts GO bus routes

GO Transit says bus service at Toronto's Union Station is disrupted due to a protest by striking workers, with some lines delayed and others rerouted to other transit hubs.

Ninety-five workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike a week ago and started holding daily pickets over the weekend.

The workers are signals and communication workers as well as train movement directors at Union Station.

GO Transit says demonstrators gathered again Wednesday morning near the Union Station Bus Terminal and are restricting access to the facility.

Service has typically been restored around 11:30 p.m. after previous demonstrations.

The workers have been without a new contract since December 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.