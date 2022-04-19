Union Station workers set to strike after midnight, hoping to reach agreement with TTR

The operator responsible for the movement of passenger and freight trains at Toronto's Union Station says it's hoping to reach an agreement with the nearly 100 workers who are planning to go on strike just after midnight.

Toronto Terminals Railway, or TTR, says it received a 72-hour notice from the union representing the workers that they will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday

The 95 workers, who are mainly responsible for signals and communication maintenance as well as train control at the Union Station rail corridor, are members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

They have been without a new contract since December 2019.

TTR says it began negotiations with IBEW at the beginning of 2020, but due to the pandemic, negotiations were delayed and later resumed in the summer of 2021.

It says a tentative agreement was reached in September 2021, but it was not ratified by the union members.