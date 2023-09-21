Unionized faculty, staff at northern medical school work to avoid a strike

Unionized faculty and professional staff at NOSM University have agreed to enter provincially mediated conciliation with the school’s administration starting Friday.

Last month, members of the NOSM U Faculty and Staff Association, along with members of OPSEU Local 677, voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

The sides “remain far apart on important issues of job security,” the union said in a news release Thursday, adding they are entering conciliation with strong community and student support.

In order to make “their dissatisfaction with the administration’s position clear,” the union has encouraged members and their supporters to send emails to senior administration.

The union said the administration has already received more than 1,325 emails expressing support for a contract in line with other Ontario medical schools.

The union said the administration has not responded to the emails.

CTV News reached out the NOSM’s administration for comment on negotiations and the upcoming mediation and have not received a response.