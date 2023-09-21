Unionized faculty, staff at northern medical school work to avoid a strike
Unionized faculty and professional staff at NOSM University have agreed to enter provincially mediated conciliation with the school’s administration starting Friday.
Last month, members of the NOSM U Faculty and Staff Association, along with members of OPSEU Local 677, voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.
The sides “remain far apart on important issues of job security,” the union said in a news release Thursday, adding they are entering conciliation with strong community and student support.
In order to make “their dissatisfaction with the administration’s position clear,” the union has encouraged members and their supporters to send emails to senior administration.
The union said the administration has already received more than 1,325 emails expressing support for a contract in line with other Ontario medical schools.
The union said the administration has not responded to the emails.
CTV News reached out the NOSM’s administration for comment on negotiations and the upcoming mediation and have not received a response.
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.