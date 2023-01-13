Unions call on federal government to halt return-to-office plan for employees

Two federal unions are calling on the federal government to halt the return-to-office plans for tens of thousands of employees this winter, saying it puts members' health and safety at risk and "doesn't make sense" from a logistical and productivity point of view.

Starting Monday, employees in the core public service across all departments must begin phasing in a return-to-office plan, working in the office two or three days per week. The plan must be fully implemented by the end of March.

Many public servants began working from home full-time when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since earlier this year, government departments have been making their own decisions about remote and hybrid work, with several opting for a remote work model.

In an open letter to the federal government, Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada president Jennifer Carr and Canadian Association of Professional Employees president Greg Phillips say the government must develop a "hybrid-by-design" plan that "considers employees' unique circumstances and job requirements."

"While we support the idea of 'presence with purpose' at the office when justified by operational needs, we strongly disagree with a one-size-fits-all policy that has no evidence to support it, puts our members' health and safety at risk, and contradicts the government's own strategic goals," the letter states.

"The mandate is not driven by operational needs but by political motivations that disregard employees’ best interests. We expect the implementation of this policy will be fraught with problems."

The unions note Canada is facing a triple threat of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory viruses, and employee morale is at an "all-time low" due to this policy and the issues with the Phoenix Pay system.

Carr and Phillips claim the return-to-office plan will be a "logistical nightmare" for department administrators and for managers, who "will be dealing with an avalanche of health and safety complaints and accommodation requests as a result of a hasty, ill-planned return."

Carr and Phillips add they see "no sense" in sending employees to the office when many of the offices have been closed, downsized, or are undergoing renovations.

"Some government offices are still dealing with pre-pandemic issues, such as bats, bed bugs, asbestos and more. Some employees are reporting being forced back into the office only to have to work from the floor, lunchrooms or workstations that are ill-equipped," the letter says.

"There is no clear indication of how various accommodations, let alone health and safety concerns, will be addressed. What is clear is that there is no justification for sending employees back to these conditions when better options are readily available."

The acting president of the Canadian Association for Professional Employees says members have health concerns about going back to the office.

"Our people are afraid to go back to work in the office because they don't trust the safety measures that the government has put in place," Andre Picotte told CTV News Ottawa Friday evening.

"They are afraid that the COVID is still there, and that if they go back to the office they get infected."

Picotte notes the federal government has ended its COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and some colleagues may not be vaccinated in the office.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said in December that the return-to-office requirement is designed for consistency across all departments.

"After six months, we realized that there was inconsistencies in the system, for example, fairness and equity," Fortier said on Dec. 15. "We need consistency in how hybrid work is applied across the federal government. … We need to have a common approach."

Fortier told The Canadian Press on Thursday repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to the office will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

"Those that do not comply by the end of March, management will (decide) if they face disciplinary measures or not, but each situation will be assessed case-by-case," Fortier said.

Picotte says the union is "in the dark" on what disciplinary measures may be imposed on employees who refuse to return to the office.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada announced in December that it would file a complaint with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board over the government's return-to-office plan.

PSAC is currently involved in negotiations with Treasury Board on a new contract.

With files from The Canadian Press