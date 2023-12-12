Uniqlo to open 2 more stores in Toronto next year

Uniqlo has announced a North American expansion that will see the opening of 20 new stores in 2024, including two more shops in Toronto.

In a news release issued Monday, the Japanese retailer said it hopes to more than double the number of stores it opened in North America this year, starting with nine new locations slated to open in the spring.

The locations on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border include two new Toronto outposts: one at Fairview Mall in North York and one at Scarborough Town Centre.

"We couldn't be more excited to enter the next phase of our North American expansion plan and serve more customers in the U.S. and Canada," UNIQLO North America CEO Daisuke Tsukagoshi said in a news release.

Uniqlo made its Canadian debut in 2016 with the opening of its Toronto Eaton Centre location. A second location at Yorkdale Shopping Centre opened later that year.

Since then, the fast-fashion brand has become well-known to shoppers in the city for its modern takes on casual basics, like merino wool sweaters and down-filled jackets, at affordable prices.

Other Canadian locations part of the North American expansion include Market Mall in Calgary and Bayshore Shopping Centre in Ottawa.

The brand said it hopes to open 200 stores across North America by 2027.