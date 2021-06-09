Unique affordable housing development planned for Orillia

With a critical shortage of affordable housing throughout Simcoe County, municipalities and organizations are forced to get creative to find a way to solve the problem.

In Orillia, Raising the Roof is partnering with other agencies to develop apartments on the top of the Canada Post building at 25 Peter Street North. Some of those units will be classified as affordable.

In a presentation to the Orillia council Monday, the group said they would renovate the second floor and construct a third floor to accommodate the development in the downtown core.

The plan is for 24 units to be considered 'affordable,' with those renters being given support from The Lighthouse and Redwood Park Communities.

Community Builders is the construction partner on the project. The company provides work experience and apprenticeships for more than 70 people who face barriers to employment.

Orillia's Mayor says he supports the project's concept to take a step in easing the critical need for additional affordable housing in Orillia.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation say a unit is considered 'affordable' if the rent is at or below the average market rent in the area or does not exceed 30 per cent of a household's before-tax income.

Construction and occupancy are expected to happen in 2023.