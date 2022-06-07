Unique affordable housing project in Bradford

The Town of Bradford aims to help tackle the affordable housing crisis with a new trailer project.

Last year, after a fire broke out at a Bradford apartment building, leaving hundreds displaced and others homeless, WOW Living - a registered charity - came up with the idea to buy a trailer.

"We bought our first trailer for $2,500, and these guys went to town on it," said the organization's executive director Jodi Greenstreet.

She said volunteers helped renovate the trailer, and it was furnished with donations and discounted items.

Greenstreet said once all was said and done, the trailer cost $40,000.

"We are trying to keep this truly affordable," she added.

Once moved in, those living in the trailers would pay their shelter portion, around $400 per month, which goes toward operating costs and maintenance.

The Bradford Community Church agreed to have its property be a permanent home for the trailers.

"There's a real need in our community and within Simcoe County," said Judy McArthur, a church board member. "It's about helping someone else in need."

And the Town of Bradford is on board with the initiative, helping with the planning process and providing free permits for the organization.

"Our staff works very closely with her [Greenstreet]," said Deputy Mayor James Leduc.

The church congregation agreed to put six pads on its property for permanent year-round trailer locations.

Over the next few months, WOW Living will be tasked with winterizing the trailers and building a well system to accommodate the growing number of residents.

It hopes to raise $40,000 to help pay for the work.

According to WOW Living, the project is expected to cost nearly $120,000.