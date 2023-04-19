Unique alcoholic offering on deck at upcoming Orillia Perch festival

As officials prepare to host a shortened Perch Festival this year, there's a new offering on deck.

The Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Couchiching Craft Brewing Company for a uniquely-themed drink to be made available exclusively for the festival's duration.

"We made a pale ale that pairs with a classic perch fish fry, something nice and dry with a bit of bitterness; a citrusy hit to it balances out the fattiness of the fish," says Christian Hand, the head brewer for the company.

The ale is made with all Canadian ingredients, including yeast and malt. It is a limited-time offering.

The Perch Festival is returning on April 29. Organizers say the festival is getting closer to returning to its pre-pandemic roots this year.

"We've certainly been looking at broadening our event," says Allan Lafontaine, the executive director of the local chamber of commerce. "Having your own beer during a festival helps sales, helps get people out to the downtown businesses around the community and spending money in our community for a great festival."

The brewery only made approximately 400 litres, which they say should last at most two weeks.

The festival will conclude on May 6.