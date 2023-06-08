Unique art project bringing people with dementia together

A new partnership is bringing a splash of colour to the lives of those battling dementia in Simcoe County.

The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County has joined forces with the MacLaren Art Centre on Creative Spark. The pilot project has seen people living with dementia and their caregivers come together weekly for six weeks to do a different art project each time.

"It's specifically a time where they are able to actually get out, maybe get away from the house, step out into a space that is a safe space," said Mar Lewis, the community art coordinator for the MacLaren Art Centre. "MacLaren has done some training to become a dementia-friendly community supporter in our community."

According to the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County, approximately 11,000 people in Simcoe County are living with dementia.

This pilot program is open to those in the early to mid stages of their diagnosis and their caregivers.

"They can create those social connections," said Jana Douglas, the emotion coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County. "They can make new friendships that are going through the same journey. The care partners can make new friends and know that they are not alone."

Until June 13, the work created throughout the program will be on display until June 13. After that, each program participant can bring their work home with them.

The two community partners are working to secure funding to bring the program, which is offered to participants free of charge, back in the Fall.

"We started week one where they were unsure of who they were, what they were doing to week six where they jump right into that project and their building new friendships," said Douglas. "They are leaving with friendships, and coming out, that's a huge benefit."