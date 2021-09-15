Unique COVID-19 vaccine GO-ing on in Barrie Wednesday

Three GO buses are in Barrie Wednesday to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.

The Ontario government partnered with Metrolinx to convert several GO buses into mobile vaccine clinics.

The GO buses have travelled to malls, festivals, community hubs throughout the summer, with Simcoe County now on their radar.

The buses will be at the Georgian College Barrie campus from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and at Lampman Lane Community Centre in Barrie from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The bus returns to downtown Barrie on September 22 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the parking lot at 9 Chase McEachern Way.

Pfizer is the only vaccine administered at the clinics.

To receive either a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, people must be:

12 years or older

Bring a health card or form of government-issued photo ID

Dress for the weather

Wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin

Eat or drink something before arrival to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

The buses are fully accessible.

People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to visit the GO-VAXX bus.

Details on the GO-VAXX bus are available here.