Unique electric vehicle design program aims to inspire future careers

Georgian College is set to inspire and educate a new generation for the burgeoning automotive electrification industry.

The college received a $500,000 grant from the Ontario Centre of Innovation for a one-of-a-kind electric vehicle design program and partnered with the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) and the Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board.

Two-hundred post-secondary students will learn the basics of electric vehicle design using virtual reality, and 1,000 Grade 10 to Grade 12 students will have the opportunity to learn about the sector.

"It's an excellent opportunity. The equipment and facilities that we currently have are focused on traditional fossil fuel power vehicles," said Theresa Watt, SCDSB technological education facilitator.

The college will collaborate with UP360, a software company from Toronto specializing in creating virtual reality training.

Students will use the technology to learn the basic principles of EV operation.

"The VR experience itself is built into two separate pieces. One is kind of a guided experience where you'll walk into an EV research and training facility. There will be a little robot that asks you if you're a technician that's here to help and fix and repair the car. And then, the student goes on a guided journey and learns about changing the battery on an EV vehicle," explained Harrison Olajos, UP360 CEO & co-founder.

Georgian College President and CEO Kevin Weaver believes it will be a game-changer in how students learn and said it's important to expose youth to the growing industry.

"If we can open their eyes and get them excited, they may go directly in that field," he noted.

The one-semester program starts in September and runs until December 15.

Georgian College will also be accepting post-secondary students from outside the school for the program.