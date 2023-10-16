Unique English language learning opportunity for newcomers in Sudbury

The Rainbow Routes Association in partnership with the Greater Sudbury Public Library hosts weekly walks to help newcomers with their English language skills. It is also designed to help people learn about the city and Canada.

CTV News met with two international university students from China who had only been in Canada for a month and a half, taking part in the walk-in Bell Park.

“It’s kind of like I am still learning it by doing it,” said international student Michael Zheng.

“I speak to people to improve my English. I still make grammar mistakes but I will try my best to make it better.”

They said they also appreciate learning about nature on the guided hike.

“Details about these things like the name of the trees the name of the animals so we learn a lot from our experience,” said Thomas Xiang, another international student.

Since August the Rainbow Routes Association and the local library have been offering the weekly opportunity for newcomers to take part in English conversations on the trail.

“We really do care about people knowing about the trails getting out and also just meeting and making connections,” said Rachel Mantas, the route association’s executive director.

“I think that is a really important goal for this is letting newcomers know that there are individuals that care and want to support them and make them feel welcome.”

Rainbow Routes Association volunteers said these initiatives are made possible in part by a grant from the City of Greater Sudbury.