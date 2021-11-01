Unique evening supports Big Brothers Big Sisters, and big fun
The Canadian Tire 'Don't Worry, Be Appy' event offers an evening of fun and food from the comforts of home while supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Each ticket costs $100 (one per couple or group), and comes with a charcuterie board for two, a bottle of red or white wine, a virtual cocktail class, a box of treats valued at $55, and the opportunity to participate in a silent auction.
The event supports the youth mentoring programs offered by the North Simcoe Big Brothers Big Sisters agency.
There are only 75 tickets available for the 'Don't Worry Be Appy' event scheduled for Fri., Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
The silent auction is happening now and runs through until Nov. 13 at 9 p.m., with all items donated by local businesses and artists
Purchase tickets or find out more here.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe serves youths between the ages of six to 18 through mentoring programs across Midland, Penetanguishene, Christian Islands, Tiny,Tay and Springwater townships.
-
Dying for weeks: New details emerge as B.C. heat dome death toll risesThe death toll for B.C.'s heat wave is higher than previously calculated, due in part to the addition of several deaths that happened more than a month after the event.
-
Dog takes golf cart for a ride, dog crashes golf cartA canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget.
-
-
How to dispose of your pumpkin after HalloweenNow that Halloween has come to an end, many people may be wondering how to dispose of their pumpkins.
-
-
Whitecaps CEO speaks on latest accusations of sexual misconduct involving former coachVancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster spoke to CTV News Monday regarding an explosive article in The Guardian detailing yet more allegations of sexual misconduct against a former member of the club’s coaching staff.
-
NHLPA votes on investigation into how union handled Kyle Beach's allegationsThe NHL Players' Association is considering opening an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Chicago Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
-
Vancouver authorities say they were too busy to enforce new fireworks ban on HalloweenVancouver police and firefighters say Halloween is often the busiest night of the year, and claim they didn't have the resources to enforce the city’s new fireworks bylaw.
-
Rupture an anomaly: steam pipe system operator continues to investigateMan whose business was rocked by steam pipe rupture still trying to come to grips with what happened.