Unique event challenges participants to scale 7 summits without ever leaving Duntroon

A unique challenge for charity promotes winter sun safety and gets participants to enjoy the great outdoors.

The 7 Summits Snowshoe Challenge for Skin Cancer wants participants to get active in support of Melanoma Canada.

It's estimated 1,300 Canadians die from melanoma skin cancer, and roughly 8,000 are diagnosed every year.

The challenge involves teams snowshoeing enough distance to scale seven summits, about 43 kilometres collectively.

The day also comes with some perks, including food and entertainment.

"Teams will gather to complete the challenge together," said Falyn Katz, Melanoma Canada. "We'll have breakfast for them, lunch by a celebrity chef, and 'Godfather of the Grill' Ted Reader, live music all day, and we're just going to have great old Canadian winter fun."

Participants can commit to snowshoeing at their own pace.

No snowshoes, no problem; the challenge is all about getting outside and having fun while raising funds.

Qualifying teams will meet at the Duntroon Trails near Collingwood on Feb. 26.

The event is also offered virtually.

Complete information on the challenge and registration is available on the 7 Summits Snowshoe Challenge for Skin Cancer website.