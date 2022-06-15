Unique family fun day at Barrie's waterfront returns after two year hiatus

The Kempenfelt Rotary Club is eager to hold its annual Rotary Kids Fishing Day after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The event kicks off at Heritage Park along the Barrie waterfront on Sun., June 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features a fun park, exotic pets and reptiles, and free pizza for kids under 13.

Participation is also free.

The rotary club expects 1,200 to 1,500 kids to participate in the unique family fun event.

Register online to ensure a spot. There will also be registration tables in tents in the parking lot.

Participants need to bring a fishing rod with a line and hook. Worms will be provided for free.

Volunteers will be stationed at key locations to ensure the safety of the children.

Fishing will be available along the shoreline in Heritage Park from Mulcaster Street to west of Bayfield Street, with the exception of the government docks and the Barrie Marina.